Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

