Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.