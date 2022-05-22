1,003 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 429,066 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,457 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after buying an additional 662,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,032 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

