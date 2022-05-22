Covestor Ltd Invests $46,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.