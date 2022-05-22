Covestor Ltd Invests $46,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

