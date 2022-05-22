Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 220 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $186.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.