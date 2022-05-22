Covestor Ltd Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

