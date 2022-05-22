Covestor Ltd Takes $46,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

