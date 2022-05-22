Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
