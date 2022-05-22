Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

