430 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

