Covestor Ltd Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $176.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.93.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $801,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,766. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

