Covestor Ltd Invests $47,000 in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

