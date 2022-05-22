Covestor Ltd Invests $48,000 in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.
In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.
Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
