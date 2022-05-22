Covestor Ltd Invests $48,000 in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

