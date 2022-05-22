Covestor Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

