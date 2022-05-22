Covestor Ltd Invests $48,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

