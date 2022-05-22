Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

