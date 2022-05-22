Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 110,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $119.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

