1,907 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

