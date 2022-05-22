Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 1,946 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

