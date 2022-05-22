Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 980 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 195,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,199,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

