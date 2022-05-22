Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $876.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

