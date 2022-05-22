Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BioNTech by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after buying an additional 186,891 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

