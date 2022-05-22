Covestor Ltd Takes $49,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

