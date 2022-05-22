Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 876 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 149,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 203,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

