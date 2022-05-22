Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,246,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,701,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $15,450,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

