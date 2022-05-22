Covestor Ltd Invests $49,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 800.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 201,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 185,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

