1,121 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE:EBS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.