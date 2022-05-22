Covestor Ltd Invests $49,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,158,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

