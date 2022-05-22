Covestor Ltd Takes $49,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

