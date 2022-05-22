680 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 680 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

NYSE COP opened at $105.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

