Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 850 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

