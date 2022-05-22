Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 556 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 296,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

