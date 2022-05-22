Covestor Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,819,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Shares of AMP opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

