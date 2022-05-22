Covestor Ltd Invests $49,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

BK stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

