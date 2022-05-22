Covestor Ltd Invests $50,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $313.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.79.

Snowflake stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

