Covestor Ltd Invests $50,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 362.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Thor Industries stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

