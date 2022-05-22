Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $102.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.