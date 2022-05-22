Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ANET opened at $102.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
