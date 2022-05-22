Covestor Ltd Takes $50,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

