Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ANET opened at $102.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.98.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
