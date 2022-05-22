Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 1,385 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

