Covestor Ltd Makes New $50,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.91 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

