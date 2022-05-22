BMO Capital Markets Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. Life Storage has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.