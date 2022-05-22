StockNews.com Downgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.42.

Targa Resources stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

