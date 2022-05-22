Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

