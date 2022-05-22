RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $84.36 on Thursday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

