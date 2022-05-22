EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $153.27

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.27 and last traded at $155.85, with a volume of 243636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $85,438,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,732,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.