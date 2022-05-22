Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS stock opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.28.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.