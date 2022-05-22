GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. GCP Applied Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GCP Applied Technologies.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 0.85. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

