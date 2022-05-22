$5.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.70. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($4.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $25.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $36.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $22.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NVAX opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

