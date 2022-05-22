Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.